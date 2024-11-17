Left Menu

Senior AAP Leader Quits: Shift in Party Values Raises Questions

Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has resigned, criticizing the party for deviating from its founding principles in favor of Arvind Kejriwal's personal agenda. Critics from the BJP assert that AAP has shifted from its original mission, focusing instead on personal ambitions and privileges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:50 IST
Senior AAP Leader Quits: Shift in Party Values Raises Questions
Kailash Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot announced his resignation, citing a departure from the party's foundational values in favor of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's political interests. The move has prompted further criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claims AAP has undergone a 'political conversion' to become a party of privilege.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized AAP for transforming into what he termed as the 'Arvind Aadmi Party,' suggesting that political ambitions now eclipse the commitment to public service. Gahlot's exit reflects growing disillusionment among former party stalwarts with the current leadership's focus on personal agendas.

Delhi's BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva supported Gahlot's decision, affirming that it underscores internal dissent within AAP regarding Kejriwal's leadership. With his resignation accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Gahlot's departure highlights significant internal rifts ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024