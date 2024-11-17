Senior AAP Leader Quits: Shift in Party Values Raises Questions

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot announced his resignation, citing a departure from the party's foundational values in favor of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's political interests. The move has prompted further criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claims AAP has undergone a 'political conversion' to become a party of privilege.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized AAP for transforming into what he termed as the 'Arvind Aadmi Party,' suggesting that political ambitions now eclipse the commitment to public service. Gahlot's exit reflects growing disillusionment among former party stalwarts with the current leadership's focus on personal agendas.

Delhi's BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva supported Gahlot's decision, affirming that it underscores internal dissent within AAP regarding Kejriwal's leadership. With his resignation accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Gahlot's departure highlights significant internal rifts ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February.

