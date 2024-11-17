Senior AAP Leader Quits: Shift in Party Values Raises Questions
Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has resigned, criticizing the party for deviating from its founding principles in favor of Arvind Kejriwal's personal agenda. Critics from the BJP assert that AAP has shifted from its original mission, focusing instead on personal ambitions and privileges.
- Country:
- India
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot announced his resignation, citing a departure from the party's foundational values in favor of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's political interests. The move has prompted further criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claims AAP has undergone a 'political conversion' to become a party of privilege.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized AAP for transforming into what he termed as the 'Arvind Aadmi Party,' suggesting that political ambitions now eclipse the commitment to public service. Gahlot's exit reflects growing disillusionment among former party stalwarts with the current leadership's focus on personal agendas.
Delhi's BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva supported Gahlot's decision, affirming that it underscores internal dissent within AAP regarding Kejriwal's leadership. With his resignation accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Gahlot's departure highlights significant internal rifts ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU's Political Shift and Commission's Influence Under Scrutiny
Austrian Minister Edtstadler Steps Down: Political Shifts Ahead
Controversy and Resignation: The Saga of Dr. Ajit Ranade at GIPE
World News Headlines: Global Political Shifts and Military Activity
Global Leaders Steer Clear of COP29 Amid Political Shifts