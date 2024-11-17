Left Menu

Congress Leader Bajwa Criticizes AAP's Performance in Punjab

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the AAP government in Punjab for failing on multiple fronts, particularly in supporting farmers. He highlighted unfulfilled promises to provide financial aid to women and accused the government of mismanaging paddy procurement. Bajwa urged voters to support Congress in the upcoming bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barnala | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:08 IST
Congress Leader Bajwa Criticizes AAP's Performance in Punjab
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

In a biting critique, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has accused the AAP government in Punjab of falling short on its commitments, alleging it has failed constituents across the board. Speaking in Barnala, Bajwa argued that widespread dissatisfaction is prevalent among farmers, employees, and women.

Addressing the issue of paddy procurement, Bajwa pointed out the ongoing hardships farmers face due to state government inefficiency in grain markets. He criticized Chief Minister Mann for not taking proactive measures, such as visiting mandis or liaising with central authorities, to alleviate the crisis.

Bajwa insisted that no significant poll promises have been fulfilled, including the pledge to provide Rs 1,000 monthly to women, which was later adjusted to Rs 1,100. As Punjab prepares for the impending bypolls, Bajwa is rallying support for Congress nominee Kuldeep Singh Dhillon in a bid to rectify the government's missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024