Congress Leader Bajwa Criticizes AAP's Performance in Punjab

In a biting critique, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has accused the AAP government in Punjab of falling short on its commitments, alleging it has failed constituents across the board. Speaking in Barnala, Bajwa argued that widespread dissatisfaction is prevalent among farmers, employees, and women.

Addressing the issue of paddy procurement, Bajwa pointed out the ongoing hardships farmers face due to state government inefficiency in grain markets. He criticized Chief Minister Mann for not taking proactive measures, such as visiting mandis or liaising with central authorities, to alleviate the crisis.

Bajwa insisted that no significant poll promises have been fulfilled, including the pledge to provide Rs 1,000 monthly to women, which was later adjusted to Rs 1,100. As Punjab prepares for the impending bypolls, Bajwa is rallying support for Congress nominee Kuldeep Singh Dhillon in a bid to rectify the government's missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)