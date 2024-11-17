Kejriwal Declares Delhi Elections a Modern 'Dharamyudh'

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), likened the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to the epic 'dharamyudh' from the Mahabharata in a rally on Saturday.

The elections are scheduled for February next year. Speaking to party members in Chandni Chowk, Kejriwal asserted AAP's advantage, citing the party's mayoral victory as a symbol of divine support despite BJP's powerful opposition.

Emphasizing achievements like constructing 10,000 kilometers of roads in Delhi, Kejriwal accused the BJP of coveting power to dismantle services like free electricity and water. He called on AAP workers to view the election as a personal battle while questioning the BJP's record in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)