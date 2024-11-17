EC Orders BJP to Remove Controversial Video Over MCC Violation
The Election Commission has directed BJP Jharkhand to remove a contentious video from social media following complaints from INC and JMM for possible violations of the Model Code of Conduct. BJP and Congress face scrutiny over code breaches linked to their leaders during Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.
The Election Commission has taken firm action against BJP Jharkhand, instructing the party to delete a controversial video from its social media platforms amid accusations of spreading falsehoods posed by Indian National Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The directive came on Sunday, emphasizing adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
CEO Jharkhand has been tasked with ensuring immediate removal of the disputed content in line with Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, collaborating closely with designated state authorities. The video purportedly displayed a JMM supporter's house and showed a dubious scenario allegedly crafted to manipulate public sentiment.
Amid heated assembly polls, the Election Commission has also demanded explanations from BJP President JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over complaints against their star campaigners, including remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Responses are required by November 18, as efforts continue to uphold MCC standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
