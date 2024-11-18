Left Menu

Deadly Russian Strike in Sumy Amid Escalating Drone Warfare

A massive Russian drone and missile attack on a building in Sumy, northern Ukraine, killed eight, including two children. The attack was part of a broader campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The U.S. has authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles in retaliation, escalating the conflict further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-11-2024 04:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a harrowing escalation, a Russian strike on a nine-storey building in Sumy, northern Ukraine, has resulted in the deaths of eight people, including two children. Dozens were injured as the strike marks the largest drone and missile assault by Russia in recent months. Ukrainian officials have responded with increased urgency.

The attack also prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to authorize long-range missile use by Ukraine for the first time, intensifying the military support following extensive urging by Ukrainian officials. These developments follow North Korea's decision to bolster Russian forces in the Kursk region, signaling a shift in geopolitical dynamics.

Ukraine's defense managed to shoot down numerous drones and missiles, but not before significant damage to the nation's energy infrastructure was inflicted. This marks a crucial point as winter approaches, and the need for robust energy systems becomes paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

