Amit Shah Steps Up: Tackling Manipur's Volatile Security Crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead an important meeting on Monday to address the precarious security situation in Manipur, sources report. It is anticipated that the meeting, which involves National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials, will strategize on handling the unfolding unrest in the region.

The northeastern state has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May last year, with tensions escalating further after recent killings and subsequent civil unrest. Over the weekend, mobs set fire to the residences of several BJP legislators and a Congress MLA in Imphal Valley, as reported by local authorities, while an indefinite curfew remains in place.

In response to the violence that has left over 220 dead, the Union home ministry has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in parts of Manipur, instructing security forces to take necessary actions to restore order. Armed groups from conflicting communities continue to engage in violence, severely impacting public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)