Unidentified Shooter Targets Jalgaon Candidate's Residence
An unidentified individual opened fire at the residence of independent candidate Sheikh Ahmed Hussain Gulam Hussain in Jalgaon city. No injuries were reported, and police are investigating the incident by reviewing CCTV footage. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act.
Amid heightened tension ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, a dramatic incident unfolded in Jalgaon city on Monday, when an unidentified assailant opened fire at the residence of an independent candidate, police reported.
Although the gunfire incident resulted in no injuries, authorities are determined to swiftly identify the shooter. The attack targeted the home of Sheikh Ahmed Hussain Gulam Hussain in the early hours at Shera Naka, confirming police sources.
Law enforcement officials have started scrutinizing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish the shooter's identity. An official confirmed that a case has been lodged at the MIDC police station, invoking pertinent sections of the Arms Act, as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
