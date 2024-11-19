Left Menu

Parliament Unites for Critical Winter Session Preparatives

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a crucial 'All Party Meeting' on November 24, ahead of the Winter Parliament Session. Key discussions include the Waqf Amendment Bill and introducing the 'One Nation One Election' bill. The session also coincides with key election results and Constitution Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:59 IST
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Tuesday an 'All Party Meeting' scheduled for November 24 at Parliament's House Annexe. This meeting precedes the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament and aims to align parties on significant legislative agendas.

The Winter Session is set to run from November 25 to December 20, following the President's approval based on the Government's recommendation. One major highlight is the celebration of Constitution Day on November 26, marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption, held at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

During this session, the government is eager to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill and potentially introduce the 'One Nation One Election' bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports simultaneous elections to streamline governance and resource allocation, though facing opposition from Congress, which considers it unfeasible without broad parliamentary consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

