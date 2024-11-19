Jharkhand Polls: A Battle Between Promises and Politics
On the eve of the final phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls, the Congress emphasized the stark choice for voters: support the INDIA bloc and its seven guarantees or endure the BJP's alleged politics of hatred. Thirty-eight seats are contested, with 1.23 crore eligible voters.
As Jharkhand gears up for the concluding phase of its assembly elections, the Congress has urged voters to make a decisive choice. Campaigning on Tuesday, the party highlighted the sharp contrast between its proposed seven guarantees under the INDIA bloc and what they termed as the 'politics of hatred' by the BJP.
The party's general secretary for communications, Jairam Ramesh, reinforced the bloc's commitment to safeguarding Jharkhand's cultural and tribal heritage, promising that none would be compromised if they were elected. This assurance comes ahead of the polls in 38 assembly seats set for Wednesday.
A total of 528 candidates, including 55 women and one identifying as third gender, will contest these seats. The voting population for this round stands at 1.23 crore, with arrangements made across more than 14,000 polling stations in both rural and urban regions.
