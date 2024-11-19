Crackdown on PTI: Democracy Under Siege in Pakistan

The Pakistani authorities have intensified their crackdown on former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prior to a planned protest march in Islamabad. Over 200 PTI supporters have reportedly been detained across Punjab, according to a senior party leader.

Raids conducted by Punjab police have targeted the homes of PTI legislators, leaders, and activists, causing tensions. The authorities are accused of misbehaving with families and vandalizing property, escalating the political crisis. Meanwhile, Khan's supporters aim to gather in Islamabad on November 24 to demand his release and a restoration of constitutional rights.

In a social media post, Khan called for nationwide protests, accusing the government of stifling democracy. With severe media censorship and internet restrictions in place, he criticized the impact on national finances, estimating a 550 billion rupees loss. Khan remains imprisoned amid multiple legal battles, with resistance growing against enforced disappearances and alleged military involvement.

