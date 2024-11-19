Defection Drama: Suresh Padvi Joins BJP Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
In a significant political move, Suresh Padvi, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi candidate from Dahanu, Maharashtra, joined BJP just before state elections. His defection bolsters BJP's position against the CPI(M)'s incumbent Vinod Nikole. The BVA, founded by Hitendra Thakur, previously held three seats in the state assembly.
In a surprising political shift, Suresh Padvi, a Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) candidate from the Dahanu assembly constituency, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the eve of the Maharashtra state polls.
Padvi's move strengthens BJP's campaign, as he pledged his support to their candidate, Vinod Medha. 'I discussed the matter with BJP's district leadership and have joined forces with them,' Padvi confirmed.
The upcoming election will see incumbent MLA Vinod Nikole of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) competing for re-election in Dahanu, challenging the BJP's reinforced presence. The BVA, led by Hitendra Thakur, held three seats in the previous assembly.
