Unyielding Protest: Georgia's Fierce Battle for Democracy

In Georgia's capital, tensions have escalated as protests continue over the results of last month's parliamentary election, which maintained the ruling Georgian Dream party in power. Demonstrators allege electoral fraud, influence from Russia, and call for a second vote. Thousands have gathered, leading to clashes with police forces.

The contentious election held on October 26 is viewed by many as pivotal in Georgia's aspirations to join the European Union. Opposition leader Giorgi Vashadze criticized the alleged Russian meddling, urging Western nations to bolster the protestors' cause. Meanwhile, President Salome Zourabichvili has legally contested the election outcome, citing constitutional breaches.

Tensions further rose when Georgian Dream implemented restrictive laws reminiscent of those in Russia, targeting speech and LGBTQ+ rights. The EU's suspension of Georgia's membership application process adds to the political turmoil, as the country navigates accusations of authoritarianism and demands for democratic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)