Maharashtra Elections: Voters Urged to Shape State's Future
Amit Shah and PM Modi urge Maharashtra's citizens to vote in assembly elections. Emphasis on forming a progressive and secure government. Security heightened in Mumbai with 4,136 candidates contesting. Key alliances include BJP-led Mahayuti and opposition MVA. Voting concludes today across 288 constituencies.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called upon the people of Maharashtra to cast their votes in large numbers to form a government emphasizing the state's prosperity, women's safety, and farmers' progress. In a social media post, Shah stressed the importance of preserving Maharashtra's culture while securing its bright future.
Shah's appeal was echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to social media to encourage enthusiastic participation in the elections. Both leaders highlighted the vital role of voter turnout in shaping the state's future, urging youth and women to make their voices heard.
Voting commenced today at 7 am across 288 constituencies, with heightened security measures in place, particularly in Mumbai. Among 4,136 candidates, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, while alliances like BJP-led Mahayuti and opposition MVA vye for power. Maharashtra's electorate exceeds 9.7 crore registered voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
