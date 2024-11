Lifting Restrictions: A New Twist in the US's Missile Strategy for Ukraine

Canberra, Nov 20 (The Conversation) – In a strategic shift, the Biden Administration has lifted restrictions on Ukraine's deployment of US-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles. This move could empower Ukraine against Russian forces while potentially curbing North Korean military involvement in the conflict.

Despite this development, some analysts argue the action might be insufficient in counteracting Russian aggression. The US had previously limited Ukraine's use of ATACMS to its territory, frustrating Kyiv's efforts in countering Russian bases beyond its borders.

While details remain sparse, reports suggest the policy change initially focuses on Russian forces in the Kursk region. The development raises questions on whether such support will persist under the Trump administration, as geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve.

