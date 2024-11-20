Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Casts Vote for Son's Political Debut

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray voted for his son Amit, who is contesting in Mumbai's Mahim assembly seat. He urged voters to participate actively in the elections. The Mahim seat sees a three-way contest with Amit, Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:52 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray was among the voters on Wednesday, casting his ballot for his son Amit Thackeray, who is making his debut in the electoral arena from the Mahim assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Interacting with media after voting, Thackeray highlighted the consequences of low voter turnout in the past five years and encouraged citizens to come out in large numbers to cast their votes. He asserted that abstention from voting is not an option. Reflecting on his experience of voting for his son, Thackeray expressed his satisfaction with a smile, saying it was a good feeling. Joining him were his wife Sharmila and daughter Urvashi.

Amit's entry into the political scene comes in a highly competitive race in Mahim, facing off against Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant, making it a triangular contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

