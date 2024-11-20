Jharkhand's Electoral Encore: Voter Turnout Surges in Final Phase
The second and final phase of polling in Jharkhand witnessed a 61% voter turnout till 3 PM, with Pakur leading with 69.31%. Voting is peaceful across 14,218 booths in 38 assembly constituencies. The JMM-led INDIA bloc and BJP's NDA are locked in a fierce battle for power.
In the second and final phase of elections in Jharkhand, a significant voter turnout of 61% was recorded by 3 PM on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that the polling, spread across 38 assembly constituencies, has been peaceful despite heightened political drama.
The electoral battle sees the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc aiming to retain power with promises of welfare reforms, while the BJP-led NDA is determined to regain dominance. Major districts showed robust participation, with Pakur reporting the highest voter percentage at 69.31%.
With polls concluding at 5 PM in most stations, the election's outcome could shape the future political landscape of Jharkhand. Prime Minister Modi and opposition leaders have called for substantial voter participation, emphasizing democracy and regional prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
