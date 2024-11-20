Left Menu

Jharkhand's Electoral Encore: Voter Turnout Surges in Final Phase

The second and final phase of polling in Jharkhand witnessed a 61% voter turnout till 3 PM, with Pakur leading with 69.31%. Voting is peaceful across 14,218 booths in 38 assembly constituencies. The JMM-led INDIA bloc and BJP's NDA are locked in a fierce battle for power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:11 IST
Jharkhand's Electoral Encore: Voter Turnout Surges in Final Phase
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the second and final phase of elections in Jharkhand, a significant voter turnout of 61% was recorded by 3 PM on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that the polling, spread across 38 assembly constituencies, has been peaceful despite heightened political drama.

The electoral battle sees the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc aiming to retain power with promises of welfare reforms, while the BJP-led NDA is determined to regain dominance. Major districts showed robust participation, with Pakur reporting the highest voter percentage at 69.31%.

With polls concluding at 5 PM in most stations, the election's outcome could shape the future political landscape of Jharkhand. Prime Minister Modi and opposition leaders have called for substantial voter participation, emphasizing democracy and regional prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024