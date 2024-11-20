Voter Turnout Surges Midway in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections
Voter participation in Maharashtra assembly elections climbed to 45.53% by 3 PM, while Jharkhand saw a higher turnout at 61.47% during its second election phase. Gadchiroli in Maharashtra led with 62.99%, as nationwide voting continued with bypolls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, among others.
- Country:
- India
Voter turnout in Maharashtra's assembly elections has significantly improved, reaching 45.53% by 3 PM on Wednesday. In contrast, Jharkhand saw a comparatively higher voter engagement at 61.47% during the second phase of its assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
In Maharashtra, Gadchiroli district notably recorded a top turnout of 62.99%, while regions like Thane and Mumbai registered lower turnouts at 38.94% and 39.34% respectively. Other areas like Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik saw varying participation rates as electoral proceedings advanced.
Simultaneously, Jharkhand's electoral participation was marked by Pakur's impressive 69.31% turnout, while cities like Deoghar and Dumka closely followed. In related by-elections across the nation, regions such as Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Punjab observed diverse turnout rates amid ongoing democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Actor Salman Khan gets another threat on Mumbai police helpline; message sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother: Official.
Morgan Stanley Unveils State-of-the-Art Mumbai Campus
Election Commission's Flying Squad Seizes Crores in Thane
Tiffin Box Turtles: A Smuggling Bust at Mumbai Airport
(Eds: Repeating with correction that a temporary structure, not a bridge, collapsed) 1 worker dead as temporary structure crashes at Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction site near Vasad village: Officials.