Voter Turnout Surges Midway in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

Voter participation in Maharashtra assembly elections climbed to 45.53% by 3 PM, while Jharkhand saw a higher turnout at 61.47% during its second election phase. Gadchiroli in Maharashtra led with 62.99%, as nationwide voting continued with bypolls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:23 IST
Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Voter turnout in Maharashtra's assembly elections has significantly improved, reaching 45.53% by 3 PM on Wednesday. In contrast, Jharkhand saw a comparatively higher voter engagement at 61.47% during the second phase of its assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In Maharashtra, Gadchiroli district notably recorded a top turnout of 62.99%, while regions like Thane and Mumbai registered lower turnouts at 38.94% and 39.34% respectively. Other areas like Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik saw varying participation rates as electoral proceedings advanced.

Simultaneously, Jharkhand's electoral participation was marked by Pakur's impressive 69.31% turnout, while cities like Deoghar and Dumka closely followed. In related by-elections across the nation, regions such as Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Punjab observed diverse turnout rates amid ongoing democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

