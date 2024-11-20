High Turnout Marks Marathwada's Assembly Elections
In the Maharashtra assembly elections, Marathwada region reported a 60.63% voter turnout by 5 PM. Sillod constituency led with 70.46%, while Nanded had the lowest at 55.88%. Voting took place from 7 AM to 6 PM across 288 constituencies. Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar seeks re-election in Sillod.
The Marathwada region saw a significant voter turnout of 60.63% in the Maharashtra assembly elections by 5 PM on Wednesday. The Sillod constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district emerged as the leader, recording a remarkable 70.46% turnout, according to official figures.
With voting across 288 constituencies from 7 AM to 6 PM, the region comprises 46 assembly segments across eight districts under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar administrative division. Jalna district had the highest regional turnout at 64.17%, while Nanded lagged with a 55.88% turnout.
Notably, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar is vying for another term from the pivotal Sillod seat. The district-wise turnout data shows Aurangabad at 60.83%, Beed at 60.62%, Hingoli at 61.18%, Osmabanad at 58.22%, Parbhani at 62.73%, and Latur at 61.43%.
