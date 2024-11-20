Left Menu

High Turnout Marks Marathwada's Assembly Elections

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, Marathwada region reported a 60.63% voter turnout by 5 PM. Sillod constituency led with 70.46%, while Nanded had the lowest at 55.88%. Voting took place from 7 AM to 6 PM across 288 constituencies. Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar seeks re-election in Sillod.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:45 IST
High Turnout Marks Marathwada's Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Marathwada region saw a significant voter turnout of 60.63% in the Maharashtra assembly elections by 5 PM on Wednesday. The Sillod constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district emerged as the leader, recording a remarkable 70.46% turnout, according to official figures.

With voting across 288 constituencies from 7 AM to 6 PM, the region comprises 46 assembly segments across eight districts under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar administrative division. Jalna district had the highest regional turnout at 64.17%, while Nanded lagged with a 55.88% turnout.

Notably, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar is vying for another term from the pivotal Sillod seat. The district-wise turnout data shows Aurangabad at 60.83%, Beed at 60.62%, Hingoli at 61.18%, Osmabanad at 58.22%, Parbhani at 62.73%, and Latur at 61.43%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024