Left Menu

Mumbai's Tycoons Cast Votes in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Prominent figures, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and industry titans like the Ambani family, actively participated in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai. The turnout saw high-profile voters despite concerns over low participation. This civic engagement highlights the importance of voting in India's financial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:46 IST
Mumbai's Tycoons Cast Votes in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The financial capital of India witnessed a notable turnout of eminent personalities participating in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. Spearheaded by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and industrial magnate Mukesh Ambani, these citizens highlighted their civic duty at polling booths across south Mumbai.

Governor Das, along with his wife, cast his vote early, while Mukesh Ambani's family followed suit later in the day at the same location. Accompanied by his sons, daughter-in-law, and later joined by his wife and daughter, the Ambani family's participation underscored the event's significance.

Additional industry leaders, including Deepak Parekh, Keki Mistry, N Chandrasekaran, and Ajay Piramal, also exercised their franchise. Parekh questioned the low voter turnout, urging more citizens to engage. With participation at around 50%, the election reflects a blend of civic responsibility and calls for broader engagement in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024