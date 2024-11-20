Mumbai's Tycoons Cast Votes in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Prominent figures, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and industry titans like the Ambani family, actively participated in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai. The turnout saw high-profile voters despite concerns over low participation. This civic engagement highlights the importance of voting in India's financial hub.
The financial capital of India witnessed a notable turnout of eminent personalities participating in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. Spearheaded by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and industrial magnate Mukesh Ambani, these citizens highlighted their civic duty at polling booths across south Mumbai.
Governor Das, along with his wife, cast his vote early, while Mukesh Ambani's family followed suit later in the day at the same location. Accompanied by his sons, daughter-in-law, and later joined by his wife and daughter, the Ambani family's participation underscored the event's significance.
Additional industry leaders, including Deepak Parekh, Keki Mistry, N Chandrasekaran, and Ajay Piramal, also exercised their franchise. Parekh questioned the low voter turnout, urging more citizens to engage. With participation at around 50%, the election reflects a blend of civic responsibility and calls for broader engagement in the democratic process.
