Power Shift Looms in Jharkhand: Exit Polls Signal BJP-Led NDA Surge

In a potential political shift in Jharkhand, exit polls indicate an advantage for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the current Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition. Multiple exit polls have emerged with varying predictions ahead of the official results, set to be declared on November 23.

Today's Chanakya forecasts the BJP-led NDA securing between 45 and 50 seats, while the JMM alliance is expected to gain 35-38 seats. Peoples Pulse offers a similar outlook, suggesting the NDA may achieve between 44 and 53 seats, compared to 25-37 seats for the JMM coalition. Both polls acknowledge the presence of smaller parties capturing a share of the vote.

The NDA coalition encompasses parties such as the All Jharkhand Students Union and Janata Dal (United), while the JMM alliance includes the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal. As voters turned up at a rate of approximately 67.59%, key figures like Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP's Babulal Marandi could face intense scrutiny in this electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)