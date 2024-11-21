Left Menu

BJP and Congress Spar Over Adani Bribery Allegations

The BJP has critiqued Congress for its attack on the central government following US charges against Gautam Advani for bribery and fraud. BJP leader Amit Malviya argues that during the alleged incidents, involved states were opposition-ruled. The Congress demands a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation.

Updated: 21-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:38 IST
In the latest political face-off, the BJP has taken aim at Congress after US prosecutors accused industrialist Gautam Advani of bribery and fraud. The BJP contends that during the time of the alleged incidents, the implicated states were governed by opposition parties.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, expressed skepticism over the timing of the developments, which coincided with the onset of a parliamentary session and Donald Trump's forthcoming presidency, raising concerns about potential political exploitation.

Congress, especially led by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, continues to allege connections between Prime Minister Modi's administration and Adani, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, a call the BJP dismisses as unfounded.

