BJP and Congress Spar Over Adani Bribery Allegations

In the latest political face-off, the BJP has taken aim at Congress after US prosecutors accused industrialist Gautam Advani of bribery and fraud. The BJP contends that during the time of the alleged incidents, the implicated states were governed by opposition parties.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, expressed skepticism over the timing of the developments, which coincided with the onset of a parliamentary session and Donald Trump's forthcoming presidency, raising concerns about potential political exploitation.

Congress, especially led by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, continues to allege connections between Prime Minister Modi's administration and Adani, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, a call the BJP dismisses as unfounded.

