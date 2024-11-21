BJP Likely to Secure Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

As exit polls indicate a victory for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader RP Singh expressed on Thursday that there is a popular demand for a 'double-engine' government. He emphasized the synergy between the Centre and state administrations for public welfare.

Exit polls concluded on Wednesday as voting wrapped up in both states, projecting the Mahayuti's retention of power in Maharashtra. The polls suggest a potential edge for the NDA in forming a government in Jharkhand. However, despite a strong showing, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is unlikely to achieve a majority in Maharashtra's 288-member assembly.

The P-MARQ exit poll forecasts 137-157 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, while the MVA could garner 126-147 seats and others securing 2-8 seats. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, three exit polls suggest a power shift with the BJP-led NDA projected to win, though one poll indicates a narrow majority for the ruling JMM-led alliance.

The Chanakya Strategies exit poll predicts 45-50 seats for the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand, with the JMM-led alliance trailing at 35-38 seats and others taking 3-5 seats. The elections were conducted in two phases for Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats.

The BJP-led coalition comprises the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party. The JMM alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India. Initial voting for 43 of Jharkhand's 81 seats occurred on November 13, with results set to be announced on November 23 along with Maharashtra's assembly elections and various state bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)