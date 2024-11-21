Tensions Soar as Russia Tests New Missile in Ukraine Strikes

In a striking move, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia has tested a new intermediate-range missile during a military strike against Ukraine. This announcement came after Kyiv reportedly used US and British missiles to strike Russian territories earlier this week.

During his nationwide address, Putin stated that Moscow would issue warnings for any future strikes on other countries, allowing civilians to evacuate. He further asserted that US air defense systems would fail to intercept Russian missiles. Meanwhile, initial assessments by US officials suggest the strike on Dnipro was carried out with an intermediate-range ballistic missile, contradicting Ukraine's claim of an ICBM being used.

This development escalates the already tense situation, with Eastern and Western powers on edge as they navigate the implications of Russia's nuclear reach. The US has recently permitted the use of longer-range missiles by Ukraine, a move denounced by Moscow as provocative. This strategic exchange marks a new chapter in the conflict, highlighting the fragile brinksmanship at play.

