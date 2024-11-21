Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Russia Tests New Missile in Ukraine Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the test of a new intermediate-range missile in retaliation for Ukrainian strikes using US and British missiles. The incident intensifies global tensions as Russia warns of potential use against nations supporting Ukraine, emphasizing its nuclear capabilities and compelling the West to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:11 IST
Tensions Soar as Russia Tests New Missile in Ukraine Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a striking move, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia has tested a new intermediate-range missile during a military strike against Ukraine. This announcement came after Kyiv reportedly used US and British missiles to strike Russian territories earlier this week.

During his nationwide address, Putin stated that Moscow would issue warnings for any future strikes on other countries, allowing civilians to evacuate. He further asserted that US air defense systems would fail to intercept Russian missiles. Meanwhile, initial assessments by US officials suggest the strike on Dnipro was carried out with an intermediate-range ballistic missile, contradicting Ukraine's claim of an ICBM being used.

This development escalates the already tense situation, with Eastern and Western powers on edge as they navigate the implications of Russia's nuclear reach. The US has recently permitted the use of longer-range missiles by Ukraine, a move denounced by Moscow as provocative. This strategic exchange marks a new chapter in the conflict, highlighting the fragile brinksmanship at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024