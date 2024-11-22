Left Menu

US Political Shake-ups: From Wall Street to Courtrooms

A summary of key U.S. news: SEC Chair Gary Gensler steps down as Trump takes office; Trump rallies support in New Mexico's Socorro; Republicans expand Senate control after the Pennsylvania race; Illinois court overturns Jussie Smollett's conviction; Trump appoints Pam Bondi as Attorney General; New Jersey police face DOJ scrutiny; Marjorie Taylor Greene collaborates with Musk on government reform; FBI and DHS leaders decline Senate testimony on security threats; Apollo's Wall Street figures eyed for Trump's administration; Senate deal opens appellate judge vacancies for Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:21 IST
US Political Shake-ups: From Wall Street to Courtrooms
Trump

In a significant Washington shake-up, Gary Gensler, Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announced his resignation as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Gensler, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, has had a tumultuous tenure, marked by conflicts with Wall Street and the cryptocurrency sector.

Meanwhile, the political landscape is shifting in traditionally Democratic strongholds. In Socorro, New Mexico, a working-class district is vocal in its support for Trump, citing high poverty and fentanyl issues. This support underscores a deeper shift in political allegiances as Trump expands Republican influence, including taking the majority in the Senate after Pennsylvania's Bob Casey conceded to his opponent.

Legal twists abound as Illinois' highest court overturned actor Jussie Smollett's conviction, citing double jeopardy concerns. In a separate move, Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as the new U.S. Attorney General, replacing Matt Gaetz. Elsewhere, the Department of Justice criticized New Jersey police for excessive force, and Elon Musk recruited Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead a government efficiency panel.

In an evolving narrative on Wall Street, Trump's administration seeks talent from Apollo, positioning Jay Clayton and Marc Rowan as potential key players. This move coincides with a strategic Senate maneuver allowing Trump to fill four judge seats, signifying an ongoing transformation in U.S. judiciary appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024