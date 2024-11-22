US Political Shake-ups: From Wall Street to Courtrooms

In a significant Washington shake-up, Gary Gensler, Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announced his resignation as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Gensler, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, has had a tumultuous tenure, marked by conflicts with Wall Street and the cryptocurrency sector.

Meanwhile, the political landscape is shifting in traditionally Democratic strongholds. In Socorro, New Mexico, a working-class district is vocal in its support for Trump, citing high poverty and fentanyl issues. This support underscores a deeper shift in political allegiances as Trump expands Republican influence, including taking the majority in the Senate after Pennsylvania's Bob Casey conceded to his opponent.

Legal twists abound as Illinois' highest court overturned actor Jussie Smollett's conviction, citing double jeopardy concerns. In a separate move, Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as the new U.S. Attorney General, replacing Matt Gaetz. Elsewhere, the Department of Justice criticized New Jersey police for excessive force, and Elon Musk recruited Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead a government efficiency panel.

In an evolving narrative on Wall Street, Trump's administration seeks talent from Apollo, positioning Jay Clayton and Marc Rowan as potential key players. This move coincides with a strategic Senate maneuver allowing Trump to fill four judge seats, signifying an ongoing transformation in U.S. judiciary appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)