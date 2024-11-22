Kailash Gahlot's Shift: From AAP to BJP Amid Delhi Poll Preparations

In a significant political shift, Kailash Gahlot, a former Delhi Minister and an AAP leader until recently, has switched allegiance to the BJP. On Friday, Gahlot met with Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda to discuss plans for the Delhi assembly elections, anticipated early next year.

Delhi BJP Chief Virender Sachdeva also attended this meeting, which Gahlot described as a 'courtesy meeting'. Gahlot noted on platform X that they received guidance on organizational matters and public service improvements. The agenda included discussions on forming a BJP-led government in Delhi to ensure top-tier development and enhanced public services.

Gahlot criticized the AAP's newly released first list of candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi elections, pointing out that six out of the eleven candidates are not from within AAP ranks, suggesting a leadership vacuum in the party. Having resigned from his position as Delhi Transport Minister and left AAP on November 17, Gahlot explained his decision stemmed from a long-standing dissatisfaction with the party's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)