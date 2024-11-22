Scandal Unfolds: Alleged Bribery Ties YSRCP and Adani Group

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stirred the political landscape by revealing that his administration possesses chargesheet reports filed in the US, implicating the previous YSRCP government in a bribery scam involving the Adani Group. He pledged that his government would take necessary actions upon studying these documents.

According to allegations, the Adani Group, headed by business tycoon Gautam Adani, is accused by the US Department of Justice of a bribery scheme amounting to USD 250 million. These funds were allegedly paid to Indian officials to secure favorable terms for solar power contracts, a charge the Adani Group denies.

The controversy, touching on the integrity of the YSRCP regime, has been dismissed by the party, which claims no direct agreements with the Adani Group. Calls have been made in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to be held accountable should the allegations hold water.

