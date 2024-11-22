Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Alleged Bribery Ties YSRCP and Adani Group

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced possessing US chargesheet reports on alleged bribery involving the YSRCP and Adani Group. The allegations claim bribes for favorable solar contracts, damaging the state's reputation. Naidu vows to act, despite YSRCP's denial of direct ties with Adani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:48 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Alleged Bribery Ties YSRCP and Adani Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stirred the political landscape by revealing that his administration possesses chargesheet reports filed in the US, implicating the previous YSRCP government in a bribery scam involving the Adani Group. He pledged that his government would take necessary actions upon studying these documents.

According to allegations, the Adani Group, headed by business tycoon Gautam Adani, is accused by the US Department of Justice of a bribery scheme amounting to USD 250 million. These funds were allegedly paid to Indian officials to secure favorable terms for solar power contracts, a charge the Adani Group denies.

The controversy, touching on the integrity of the YSRCP regime, has been dismissed by the party, which claims no direct agreements with the Adani Group. Calls have been made in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to be held accountable should the allegations hold water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024