Trump's Controversial Cabinet Picks and Their Implications

Amid a whirlwind of controversy, President-elect Donald Trump faces scrutiny over his cabinet picks. From Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from congressional contention to new allegations against Trump nominees, the political landscape is rife with intrigue and speculation.

The Justice Department is bracing for potential Trump-backed investigations into the 2020 election, as the president-elect plans to unearth what he asserts are widespread voter fraud cases. Despite losing the 2020 election, Trump's claims have resonated with millions of supporters, shaking the foundations of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Trump's anticipated choices for Treasury and Agriculture Secretaries hint at a strategic cabinet formation aimed at aligning economic tactics with political allegiance. The implications of these selections remain crucial as the administration takes shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)