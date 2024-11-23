Left Menu

Tight Race in Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc and BJP-NDA Neck-and-Neck

In Jharkhand's assembly elections, the BJP-NDA leads in 40 out of 81 seats while the JMM-led INDIA bloc is ahead in 37. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren and other prominent candidates await results. Voter turnout was a record 67.74%, and counting is expected to conclude by 4 PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:59 IST
Tight Race in Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc and BJP-NDA Neck-and-Neck
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The assembly elections in Jharkhand have set the stage for a close contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA takes the lead in 40 of the 81 assembly seats, with the JMM-led INDIA bloc trailing closely in 37 seats.

Counting of the votes began at 8 AM, with the Election Commission reporting varied trends, showcasing the INDIA bloc leading in 19 seats, the NDA in 13, and independents in a couple.

Prominent figures such as former CM Champai Soren and current CM Hemant Soren wait in anticipation. A record voter turnout of 67.74% was witnessed, marking the highest since Jharkhand's inception in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024