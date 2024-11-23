Tight Race in Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc and BJP-NDA Neck-and-Neck
In Jharkhand's assembly elections, the BJP-NDA leads in 40 out of 81 seats while the JMM-led INDIA bloc is ahead in 37. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren and other prominent candidates await results. Voter turnout was a record 67.74%, and counting is expected to conclude by 4 PM.
Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:59 IST
India
- India
The assembly elections in Jharkhand have set the stage for a close contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA takes the lead in 40 of the 81 assembly seats, with the JMM-led INDIA bloc trailing closely in 37 seats.
Counting of the votes began at 8 AM, with the Election Commission reporting varied trends, showcasing the INDIA bloc leading in 19 seats, the NDA in 13, and independents in a couple.
Prominent figures such as former CM Champai Soren and current CM Hemant Soren wait in anticipation. A record voter turnout of 67.74% was witnessed, marking the highest since Jharkhand's inception in 2000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
