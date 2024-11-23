Tight Race in Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc and BJP-NDA Neck-and-Neck

The assembly elections in Jharkhand have set the stage for a close contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA takes the lead in 40 of the 81 assembly seats, with the JMM-led INDIA bloc trailing closely in 37 seats.

Counting of the votes began at 8 AM, with the Election Commission reporting varied trends, showcasing the INDIA bloc leading in 19 seats, the NDA in 13, and independents in a couple.

Prominent figures such as former CM Champai Soren and current CM Hemant Soren wait in anticipation. A record voter turnout of 67.74% was witnessed, marking the highest since Jharkhand's inception in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)