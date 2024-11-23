Left Menu

High Stakes in Jharkhand and Maharashtra: Election Counting Begins

As counting for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections begins, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha expresses confidence in 'Mahaghathbandhan' success, downplaying BJP's chances. Despite BJP's assertions, public support remains strong for alliances. Exit polls foresee mixed results in a tightly contested political landscape.

Updated: 23-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:10 IST
Congress leader Rakesh Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Jharkhand and Maharashtra is charged as vote counting commences for their respective assembly elections. Congress leader Rakesh Sinha has confidently stated that the 'Mahaghathbandhan' is expected to triumph, anticipating that the BJP will secure only 7-8 seats in Jharkhand.

Sinha emphasizes there will be no need for resort politics, as he believes that Jharkhand's electorate has resisted BJP's attempts to sway it with controversial tactics such as 'Operation Lotus'. According to Sinha, the strategies involving the ED, Income Tax Department, and CBI have not dented the 'hard soil' of Jharkhand.

With counting underway, the results, anticipated to unfold trends within the first few hours, are pivotal for the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. The contest represents a significant electoral battle with alliances eyeing increasing voter turnout as a sign of escalating support in this crucial political moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

