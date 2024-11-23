High Stakes in Jharkhand and Maharashtra: Election Counting Begins

The political atmosphere in Jharkhand and Maharashtra is charged as vote counting commences for their respective assembly elections. Congress leader Rakesh Sinha has confidently stated that the 'Mahaghathbandhan' is expected to triumph, anticipating that the BJP will secure only 7-8 seats in Jharkhand.

Sinha emphasizes there will be no need for resort politics, as he believes that Jharkhand's electorate has resisted BJP's attempts to sway it with controversial tactics such as 'Operation Lotus'. According to Sinha, the strategies involving the ED, Income Tax Department, and CBI have not dented the 'hard soil' of Jharkhand.

With counting underway, the results, anticipated to unfold trends within the first few hours, are pivotal for the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. The contest represents a significant electoral battle with alliances eyeing increasing voter turnout as a sign of escalating support in this crucial political moment.

