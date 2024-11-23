Soren Dynasty: Steady Ascent in Jharkhand Politics
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leads against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom in Barhait constituency. Soren, who contested and won Barhait and Dumka in 2019, continues to influence Jharkhand's political landscape. His wife, Kalpana, vies for influence in Gandey against BJP's Muniya Devi. The JMM, Congress, and allies contest under the INDIA bloc.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is making headlines as he extends his lead to 12,818 votes against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom in the Barhait assembly constituency, according to data from the Election Commission.
Soren, who won significant victories in both Barhait and Dumka in 2019, has maintained a dominant presence in Jharkhand politics despite various challenges. After briefly vacating the Dumka seat for his brother, he returned to political leadership, responding to setbacks including a resignation linked to legal troubles.
Meanwhile, his wife Kalpana Soren is contending for the Gandey assembly seat, trailing behind BJP's Muniya Devi. The political scenario in Jharkhand sees the JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML) Liberation combining forces in the INDIA bloc, posing a collective challenge to BJP dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
