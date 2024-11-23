Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Secures Landslide Victory in Sitai Bypolls

Trinamool Congress candidate Sangita Roy achieved a decisive win in the Sitai assembly bypolls, defeating BJP's Dipak Kumar Ray by a substantial margin of 1,30,636 votes. TMC retained the seat with 1,65,984 votes, overshadowing Ray's 35,348. The bypoll was prompted by former MLAs moving to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:51 IST
Trinamool Congress Secures Landslide Victory in Sitai Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress nominee Sangita Roy triumphed in the Sitai assembly by-elections, securing a landslide victory over her closest competitor from the BJP, Dipak Kumar Ray. The Election Commission announced her win by a significant margin of 1,30,636 votes.

In this decisive election, Roy amassed 1,65,984 votes, while her BJP counterpart, Ray, garnered only 35,348 votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Harihar Roy Singha captured the third spot with 9,177 votes.

The by-elections were crucial as they followed the departure of current MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha during the 2024 parliamentary elections. In addition to Sitai, bypolls were held across five other constituencies: Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, and Madarihat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024