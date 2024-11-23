Trinamool Congress Secures Landslide Victory in Sitai Bypolls
Trinamool Congress candidate Sangita Roy achieved a decisive win in the Sitai assembly bypolls, defeating BJP's Dipak Kumar Ray by a substantial margin of 1,30,636 votes. TMC retained the seat with 1,65,984 votes, overshadowing Ray's 35,348. The bypoll was prompted by former MLAs moving to the Lok Sabha.
Trinamool Congress nominee Sangita Roy triumphed in the Sitai assembly by-elections, securing a landslide victory over her closest competitor from the BJP, Dipak Kumar Ray. The Election Commission announced her win by a significant margin of 1,30,636 votes.
In this decisive election, Roy amassed 1,65,984 votes, while her BJP counterpart, Ray, garnered only 35,348 votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Harihar Roy Singha captured the third spot with 9,177 votes.
The by-elections were crucial as they followed the departure of current MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha during the 2024 parliamentary elections. In addition to Sitai, bypolls were held across five other constituencies: Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, and Madarihat.
