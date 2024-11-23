Left Menu

Kolambkar's Ninth Triumph: BJP's Stronghold in Wadala

Kalidas Kolambkar of BJP secured his ninth consecutive victory in the Wadala assembly constituency, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shraddha Jadhav by a margin of 24,973 votes. Kolambkar secured 66,800 votes to Jadhav's 41,827. BJP also showed strong performance in other constituencies, surpassing its 2014 seat tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:05 IST
Kolambkar's Ninth Triumph: BJP's Stronghold in Wadala
Kalidas Kolambkar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar clinched victory once again in the Wadala assembly constituency in Mumbai, marking his ninth successive win. Kolambkar overtook his contender, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shraddha Jadhav, with an impressive margin of 24,973 votes.

The seasoned BJP leader collected 66,800 votes, continuing his tenure as one of the senior-most MLAs in Maharashtra. In contrast, Jadhav, a former mayor of Mumbai, garnered 41,827 votes.

The substantial win for Kolambkar was part of a broader pattern, with BJP leading in 125 constituencies, surpassing its previous record of 122 seats in 2014 after winning 105 seats in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024