Kolambkar's Ninth Triumph: BJP's Stronghold in Wadala

BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar clinched victory once again in the Wadala assembly constituency in Mumbai, marking his ninth successive win. Kolambkar overtook his contender, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shraddha Jadhav, with an impressive margin of 24,973 votes.

The seasoned BJP leader collected 66,800 votes, continuing his tenure as one of the senior-most MLAs in Maharashtra. In contrast, Jadhav, a former mayor of Mumbai, garnered 41,827 votes.

The substantial win for Kolambkar was part of a broader pattern, with BJP leading in 125 constituencies, surpassing its previous record of 122 seats in 2014 after winning 105 seats in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)