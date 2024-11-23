Left Menu

Congress Triumphs in Karnataka ByPolls Amidst Political Rivalries

The Congress party secured victories in all three assembly bypolls in Karnataka, offering a morale boost after setbacks in Maharashtra. Key wins included Yasir Pathan defeating ex-CM Bommai's son and CP Yogeshwara's victory over HD Kumaraswamy's son. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar heralded the results as a public message to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:50 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Congress party emerged victorious in all three assembly bypolls held in Karnataka. This comes as a consoling win for the party, which faced recent electoral challenges in Maharashtra.

Yasir Pathan's win over former CM Basavraj Bommai's son in Shigagaon and CP Yogeshwara's decisive victory against HD Kumaraswamy's offspring in Channapattana marked key successes. Additionally, Congress's Annapoorna Tukaram claimed victory in Sandur, defeating BJP's Bangara Hanumantha by 9,649 votes after securing 93,616 votes.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar celebrated these victories, interpreting them as a strong message from the electorate. He emphasized the importance of development and clear guarantees over unfounded allegations, expressing confidence in regaining power in the upcoming 2028 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

