Yogeeshwara's Victory: A Political Shift in Karnataka

In a significant political development, C P Yogeeshwara, representing the Congress, emerged victorious in the Channapatna by-poll, defeating JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a margin of 25,413 votes.

Yogeeshwara's switch from the BJP to Congress played a crucial role in his win, as he received strategic backing from Congress' state chief D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh.

This win marks a setback for Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, as it records his third electoral defeat, further complicating his political ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)