Left Menu

Yogeeshwara's Victory: A Political Shift in Karnataka

C P Yogeeshwara, a seasoned politician from Karnataka, won the Channapatna by-poll, defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy by 25,413 votes. The victory is significant for Congress' state chief D K Shivakumar, strengthening their political stronghold in the Vokkaliga-dominant Ramanagara district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:07 IST
Yogeeshwara's Victory: A Political Shift in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, C P Yogeeshwara, representing the Congress, emerged victorious in the Channapatna by-poll, defeating JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a margin of 25,413 votes.

Yogeeshwara's switch from the BJP to Congress played a crucial role in his win, as he received strategic backing from Congress' state chief D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh.

This win marks a setback for Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, as it records his third electoral defeat, further complicating his political ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024