Yogeeshwara's Victory: A Political Shift in Karnataka
C P Yogeeshwara, a seasoned politician from Karnataka, won the Channapatna by-poll, defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy by 25,413 votes. The victory is significant for Congress' state chief D K Shivakumar, strengthening their political stronghold in the Vokkaliga-dominant Ramanagara district.
In a significant political development, C P Yogeeshwara, representing the Congress, emerged victorious in the Channapatna by-poll, defeating JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a margin of 25,413 votes.
Yogeeshwara's switch from the BJP to Congress played a crucial role in his win, as he received strategic backing from Congress' state chief D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh.
This win marks a setback for Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, as it records his third electoral defeat, further complicating his political ambitions.
