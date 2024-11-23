Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Celebrates INDIA Bloc's Jharkhand Triumph Amidst Unexpected Maharashtra Results

Rahul Gandhi praised the INDIA bloc's Jharkhand Assembly victory as safeguarding the Constitution and natural resources. Surprised by Maharashtra results, he pledged thorough analysis. He also praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's significant Wayanad bypoll win, viewing it as a promising step toward progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, lauded the INDIA bloc's success in the Jharkhand Assembly elections as a triumph for constitutional protection, as well as the safeguarding of water, forest, and land resources.

Despite describing the Maharashtra election results as 'unexpected,' Gandhi assured a comprehensive analysis to understand the state's electoral dynamics.

He also celebrated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral success in Wayanad, Kerela, underscoring her role in fostering development and progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

