BJP's Resounding Victory: A Testament to Public Trust

The BJP-led ruling alliance in Assam celebrated a resounding victory, sweeping all seats in the assembly by-elections, which they touted as a reaffirmation of efficient governance. The saffron party's supporters filled the streets with jubilation, as results rolled in confirming their dominance.

In response to the triumphant outcome, BJP leaders emphasized their commitment to sustained development and peace across constituencies, having secured significant wins in Behali, Dholai, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Samaguri. The victory was marked by joyous celebrations at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati, where leaders and supporters gathered to express their gratitude for public trust.

Meanwhile, opposition parties conceded to introspection, with leaders acknowledging the need to regroup and unite anti-BJP forces in future electoral battles. They insisted that the bypoll results were more reflective of current governance, and not necessarily indicative of the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)