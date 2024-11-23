Stalin Applauds Hemant Soren on Historic Jharkhand Victory

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin extended his congratulations to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for achieving a remarkable victory in the eastern state's Assembly elections.

Taking to 'X' to express his sentiments, Stalin hailed the INDIA bloc led by Soren for their perseverance and success. Despite facing numerous challenges from the BJP, Soren managed to secure a historic electoral triumph, marking a significant milestone.

Stalin emphasized that the people of Jharkhand have shown their trust in inclusive leadership. He described the victory as a significant win for democracy and secularism.

