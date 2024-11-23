Left Menu

Stalin Applauds Hemant Soren on Historic Jharkhand Victory

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the INDIA bloc's notable victory in the Assembly polls. Expressing his sentiments on social media, Stalin praised Soren's courage in overcoming political challenges and highlighted the triumph as a testament to democracy and secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:01 IST
Stalin Applauds Hemant Soren on Historic Jharkhand Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin extended his congratulations to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for achieving a remarkable victory in the eastern state's Assembly elections.

Taking to 'X' to express his sentiments, Stalin hailed the INDIA bloc led by Soren for their perseverance and success. Despite facing numerous challenges from the BJP, Soren managed to secure a historic electoral triumph, marking a significant milestone.

Stalin emphasized that the people of Jharkhand have shown their trust in inclusive leadership. He described the victory as a significant win for democracy and secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024