Stalin Applauds Hemant Soren on Historic Jharkhand Victory
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the INDIA bloc's notable victory in the Assembly polls. Expressing his sentiments on social media, Stalin praised Soren's courage in overcoming political challenges and highlighted the triumph as a testament to democracy and secularism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin extended his congratulations to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for achieving a remarkable victory in the eastern state's Assembly elections.
Taking to 'X' to express his sentiments, Stalin hailed the INDIA bloc led by Soren for their perseverance and success. Despite facing numerous challenges from the BJP, Soren managed to secure a historic electoral triumph, marking a significant milestone.
Stalin emphasized that the people of Jharkhand have shown their trust in inclusive leadership. He described the victory as a significant win for democracy and secularism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as BJP believes that land, forests belong to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
PM did not visit violence-hit Manipur when the state was burning: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
BJP ally AJSU Party releases manifesto for Jharkhand polls, promises Rs 1.21 lakh annually to poor families.
We will raise reservation cap above 50 pc if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Jharkhand's Simdega.
PM Modi waived loans of capitalists worth Rs 16 lakh cr, blamed Congress for easing farmers' debts, claims Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.