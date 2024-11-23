Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Political Triumph: NCP's Dramatic Electoral Showdown in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP has emerged victorious in the Maharashtra assembly elections, overshadowing his uncle Sharad Pawar's group. Ajit's alliance in the Mahayuti coalition secured 29 seats, while Sharad's faction lagged with only 10 wins, highlighting a significant intra-family political rivalry in the state.

In a political showdown marked by family rivalry, Ajit Pawar emerged as the clear victor in the Maharashtra assembly elections. His faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asserted dominance by claiming 29 seats, leaving the faction led by his uncle Sharad Pawar trailing with just 10 victories.

Ajit Pawar's NCP, a key player in the Mahayuti coalition, capitalized on its strategic alignment with Shiv Sena and BJP, outperforming its counterpart. The turn of events underscores a deep-rooted intra-family conflict with significant political implications.

In another defeat, Sharad Pawar's hopes in Baramati were dashed when his endorsed candidate lost. This electoral contest reveals the shift in power dynamics within the family-dominated political landscape of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

