BJP's Resounding Victory in Maharashtra: A Mandate for Modi's Vision
BJP President J P Nadda celebrated BJP's triumph in Maharashtra and other states, highlighting it as a validation of Modi's developmental policies over opposition's divisive strategies. Nadda confirmed BJP's role as a constructive opposition in Jharkhand and criticized Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray for betrayal in 2019.
In a decisive victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a strong mandate in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, along with dominant performances in other states' bypolls. Party President J P Nadda described the outcome as a historic endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision.
Speaking at the BJP headquarters, Nadda commended the electorate for rejecting the opposition's divisive politics and embracing Modi's agenda. He acknowledged the people's mandate in Jharkhand, pledging that the BJP would serve as a constructive opposition there, battling issues like infiltration from Bangladesh.
Nadda took aim at Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying the 2019 mandate for personal gain. He emphasized how the results signal the nation's support for the BJP-led NDA and critiqued the Congress as a dwindling force, echoing Modi's earlier remarks about its parasitic nature.
