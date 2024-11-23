BJP's Resounding Victory in Maharashtra: A Mandate for Modi's Vision

In a decisive victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a strong mandate in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, along with dominant performances in other states' bypolls. Party President J P Nadda described the outcome as a historic endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters, Nadda commended the electorate for rejecting the opposition's divisive politics and embracing Modi's agenda. He acknowledged the people's mandate in Jharkhand, pledging that the BJP would serve as a constructive opposition there, battling issues like infiltration from Bangladesh.

Nadda took aim at Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying the 2019 mandate for personal gain. He emphasized how the results signal the nation's support for the BJP-led NDA and critiqued the Congress as a dwindling force, echoing Modi's earlier remarks about its parasitic nature.

