BJP Faces Setback in Jharkhand: Analyzing the Election Debacle
The BJP-led NDA suffered a significant defeat in Jharkhand elections, securing only 24 of 81 seats, despite a strong campaign by top leaders like Modi. The lack of a tribal CM candidate and focus on national issues rather than local concerns contributed to their underperformance, analysts suggest.
The BJP-led NDA's aggressive campaign efforts, including rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, proved insufficient as they failed to seize control of Jharkhand from the JMM-led coalition.
The BJP, which contested 68 seats, managed to win 21, while its ally secured only one from the 10 seats it contested. Analysts argue that failing to introduce a tribal chief ministerial candidate and focusing on national issues like 'infiltration' disconnected them from local voters' needs.
The JMM capitalized on this oversight, securing a total of 34 seats, with support from Muslims, Christians, tribals, and schemes benefiting women. Voter preference was evident as women outnumbered men in voter turnout across 68 of the 81 assembly seats, challenging the BJP's traditional strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
