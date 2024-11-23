Left Menu

Muslim Voters Influence Maharashtra Election Results

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, constituencies with significant Muslim populations saw varied results. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi secured six wins, while the BJP-led alliance took four seats. AIMIM, not aligned with major coalitions, won a crucial seat. Muslim voters played a decisive role in shaping outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:53 IST
Muslim Voters Influence Maharashtra Election Results
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, 11 key seats with substantial Muslim electorates reported mixed outcomes. The opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) celebrated victories in six constituencies, while four seats found favor with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, asserting a competitive political landscape.

Prominent among the winners was the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, which achieved a noteworthy victory in Malegaon Central. Candidate Mufti Mohammed Khalique edged out his rival by a narrow margin, underscoring AIMIM's influence despite its decision to steer clear of both major coalitions.

Muslim voters, forming a significant demographic component, played a crucial role in determining outcomes across several constituencies. As the political dynamics unfold, these results highlight the community's impactful presence and the intricate electoral tapestry of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024