Odisha CM Launches Phase 3 of 'Subhadra Yojana'

In a significant move targeting women's financial upliftment, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the third phase of the state's 'Subhadra Yojana' on Sunday. The financial assistance scheme, first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, aims to support 20 lakh women.

This latest disbursement comes as part of a broader initiative that has already seen 80 lakh women receive Rs 5,000 each. Eligible women aged 21 to 60 are set to receive Rs 50,000 over five years, with annual instalments of Rs 10,000.

Majhi, during his visit to the mineral-rich Sundergarh district, laid the foundation for 288 projects and inaugurated 692 completed projects, emphasizing the district's tourism potential. He criticized the previous government's empowerment schemes as political tools, advocating for direct financial aid instead.

