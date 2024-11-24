Odisha CM Launches Phase 3 of 'Subhadra Yojana'
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi initiated the third phase of the 'Subhadra Yojana', a financial assistance scheme for women. The program aims to benefit over 1 crore women by 2028. During his visit, Majhi also inaugurated multiple development projects in Sundergarh, emphasizing its tourism potential.
In a significant move targeting women's financial upliftment, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the third phase of the state's 'Subhadra Yojana' on Sunday. The financial assistance scheme, first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, aims to support 20 lakh women.
This latest disbursement comes as part of a broader initiative that has already seen 80 lakh women receive Rs 5,000 each. Eligible women aged 21 to 60 are set to receive Rs 50,000 over five years, with annual instalments of Rs 10,000.
Majhi, during his visit to the mineral-rich Sundergarh district, laid the foundation for 288 projects and inaugurated 692 completed projects, emphasizing the district's tourism potential. He criticized the previous government's empowerment schemes as political tools, advocating for direct financial aid instead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
