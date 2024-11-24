Left Menu

Ceasefire Efforts Strain Amid Escalating Hezbollah-Israel Conflict

Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Beirut. The clashes have resulted in numerous casualties and heightened tension. Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire continue, with the EU pledging support to Lebanon's military. More than 3,700 people in Lebanon have died, and many are displaced.

  • Lebanon

Hezbollah escalated its military response against Israel on Sunday, launching about 250 rockets and projectiles, which resulted in seven injuries in one of their most intense attacks in recent months. This violence follows deadly Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, as efforts toward negotiating a ceasefire struggle amid ongoing hostilities.

The conflict has spread to the Tel Aviv area in Israel and left Lebanon's military grappling with significant losses, including 40 troops since the war began. Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned Israel's latest offensive as undermining international peace efforts.

As diplomatic negotiations continue, with pressure from the European Union, the likelihood of a ceasefire remains uncertain. The EU has proposed allocating funds to strengthen Lebanon's military capabilities as part of a potential agreement that hinges on both parties agreeing to a truce.

