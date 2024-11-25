Bihar NDA Rebukes Arshad Madani's Remarks on Waqf Bill Controversy

The ruling NDA in Bihar has expressed strong disapproval following controversial remarks by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the hotly debated Waqf Bill issue.

Madani's comments came during the 'Save Constitution and National Solidarity Conference,' sparking a swift reaction from Kumar's close aide, Ashok Choudhary, who dismissed Madani's influence. Choudhary emphasized that Kumar's leadership stands on his governance and voter support, devoid of religious intermediaries.

JD(U) national general secretary rejected Madani's allegations that Kumar's absence from the Jamiat function indicated a wavering stance on the Waqf issue, asserting logistical constraints and suspecting invitation issues. The statement also addressed the party's minority engagement, highlighting unreciprocated support, as concerns over Madani's analogies with AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi arose.

(With inputs from agencies.)