Betrayal in Maharashtra: BJP Leaders Spark Controversy

BJP leader Ram Satpute and newly-elected MLA Suresh Dhas have accused their party colleagues, MLCs Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil and Pankaja Munde, of betrayal in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, creating a rift within the party.

Satpute, who lost his Malshiras assembly seat to the NCP's Uttamrao Jankar, claims that Mohite-Patil misused funds allocated by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to undermine his campaign, labeling the actions as treachery. He alleged that his wife faced campaign obstacles and that BJP workers were threatened by Mohite-Patil's supporters.

Meanwhile, Suresh Dhas, who secured victory in Ashti, rebuked Pankaja Munde for attending opposition rallies and allegedly encouraging support for an independent candidate, prompting him to question her loyalty to the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)