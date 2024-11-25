Telangana's Leaders Celebrate with Lok Sabha Speaker
Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter. Prominent figures like Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker and other state ministers were present. The Chief Minister plans to meet central ministers, pending confirmation of appointments.
In a show of camaraderie and unity, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter.
The event witnessed the presence of prominent political figures including Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and State Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, as mentioned in the official statement.
Looking ahead, the Chief Minister is set to meet with central ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday, contingent on the confirmation of their scheduled appointments.
