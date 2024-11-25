Fadnavis on the Path to Chief Ministership in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, a senior leader in the BJP, arrived in the capital late Monday following the party's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Seen as a strong candidate for the chief minister position, Fadnavis is set to hold meetings with key BJP leaders.

The events in the capital included Fadnavis attending the wedding reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter, alongside Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Fadnavis is also expected to convene with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to iron out details for forming the new government.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition secured a dominant win with 235 out of 288 assembly seats. While Fadnavis is a prime contender for the chief minister role, the Shiv Sena, a critical BJP ally, favors current chief minister Eknath Shinde's continuation, setting the stage for high-stakes political negotiations.

