Ceasefire on the Horizon: Unraveling the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hezbollah face multiple sticking points despite ripe conditions for an agreement. The proposed ceasefire includes Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and Hezbollah's demilitarization in exchange for increased Lebanese troop presence. Negotiations focus on guarantees, sovereignty, and international committee composition to ensure implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hezbollah are fraught with numerous challenges, even though an agreement seems imminent. Israel's military actions have considerably weakened Hezbollah leadership, yet the militant group continues its missile attacks. Pressures mount from evacuated Israelis eager to return home and from global powers seeking to prevent regional conflict escalation.

During a recent diplomatic visit by a US mediator, tensions flared as Israel struck central Beirut, prompting Hezbollah's largest assault in weeks. Daily exchanges of fire trace back to Hamas-led assaults on Israel in early October 2023, triggering the current geopolitical turmoil.

The ceasefire proposal under consideration recommends a two-month truce, requiring Israeli troops to pull back from Lebanon and Hezbollah fighters to withdraw from the southern border. This would pave the way for Lebanese forces to collaborate with UN peacekeepers in ensuring border security. However, unresolved issues related to the right to strike and sovereignty linger, complicating efforts to clinch a deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

