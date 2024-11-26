BJP's Calculated Strategy Before Maharashtra CM Announcement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is exercising caution in announcing its candidate for Maharashtra's Chief Minister post. Party insiders stated this delay is due to ongoing negotiations over cabinet portfolios in the newly formed state government.

The decision to postpone the announcement emerged as the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coalition, despite winning the assembly elections decisively, has yet to reach a consensus on who should assume the chief ministerial role. Eknath Shinde continues as a caretaker chief minister following his resignation, while former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remains a frontrunner for the BJP.

The BJP's central leadership aims to address internal coalition disagreements regarding ministerial appointments, exemplified by past local rivalries, like the opposition towards NCP's Aditi Tatkare. A party spokesperson emphasized that the objective is to ensure smooth governance and representation across Maharashtra's districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)