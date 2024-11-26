Left Menu

Tensions Rise: US Navy Plane's Flight in Taiwan Strait

China monitored a US Navy plane flying over the Taiwan Strait amid continuing tensions. The US asserts its support for Taiwan and highlights navigational rights, while China criticizes the US's actions as destabilizing. Incidents of military presence by China near Taiwan occur almost daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:52 IST
  • Taiwan

China deployed military aircraft and ships to track a US Navy plane as it navigated the Taiwan Strait, escalating tensions between the two nations over Taiwan. Beijing asserts its claim over the island, viewing such passages as provocative.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet described the P-8A Poseidon's flight as lawful, emphasizing navigational rights and America's commitment to a free Indo-Pacific. The US remains a key ally and defense supplier for Taiwan, regularly conducting naval movements in this sensitive area.

Beijing condemned the US mission, accusing it of endangering regional peace. Chinese military activities near Taiwan's vicinity are frequent, including the noteworthy deployment of over 150 aircraft in a single day last month following Taiwan's rejection of China's sovereignty claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

